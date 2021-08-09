© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
NASA Seeks Candidates To Simulate A Year-Long Martian Mission On Earth

Published August 9, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King.

NASA is looking for candidates to simulate a yearlong Martian mission right here on Earth. You have to be between 30 and 55, in good physical health, with no dietary restrictions. And you need a master's degree in a STEM field. NASA, to their credit, is front-loading the bad news. The AP reports volunteers will be paid but will also experience limited communications, food rationing and equipment failures.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

