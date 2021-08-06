© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Olympic Horses May Have Been Startled By Sumo Wrestler Obstacle

Published August 6, 2021 at 6:03 AM EDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Jumping and galloping - easy for most horses, but the sight of a sumo wrestler's behind, that'll startle even an Olympic-trained horse. As the ponies took a sharp turn to the 10th obstacle on the equestrian course in Tokyo this week, some stopped short of a sumo wrestler's wedgied mawashi. The life-sized statue squats, ready to pounce, and spooked a few horses by appearing in their vision. New Olympic event - sumo horse wrestling. Maybe not. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

