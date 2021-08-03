© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cat Runs Around The Field At Yankee Stadium To The Delight Of Fans

Published August 3, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A fan running onto the field during a game is usually frowned upon, unless you're a cat.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting) MVP, MVP, MVP.

MARTINEZ: That was the scene at Yankee Stadium yesterday as the home team hosted the Baltimore Orioles. The unticketed kitty was a welcome distraction for Yankee fans while their team was losing the game by 6. The speedy cat evaded the grounds crew before finally being corralled in left field. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now