Tom Daley Is Knitting His Way Through The Tokyo Olympics

If watching Olympic competitions has been sparking a bit of anxiety, you might want to turn to knitting — British diver Tom Daley certainly has.

Photos of Daley knitting what appears to be a pink-purple-blue pouch of sorts were posted all over social media Sunday when the athlete sat in the stands watching the women's springboard diving event in Tokyo. As of Monday morning, it appears Daley is working on another project, using white yarn.

Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile via Getty Images / Daley knits during the preliminary round of the men's 3-meter springboard Monday at the Games.

Daley said on Instagram that knitting has become his way of "finding calm, mindfulness and [it] relieves stress." He even has a separate knitting account, called "Made with love by Tom Daley," where he posts his creations — including doggie jumpers — that he sells to raise money for charity.

"One thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting and crochet and all things stitching," Daley said in a video this week, showing off a knitted pouch he made to hold his new gold medal.

It's not the first time we've seen some slipknot action at the Olympics.

At the 2018 Games in South Korea, Finland's snowboarding coach was spotted casually knitting before one of the team's athletes competed.

