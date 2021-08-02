© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Tom Daley Is Knitting His Way Through The Tokyo Olympics

By Deepa Shivaram
Published August 2, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT
Great Britain's Tom Daley knits in the stands during the Women's 3m Springboard Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on the ninth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.
If watching Olympic competitions has been sparking a bit of anxiety, you might want to turn to knitting — British diver Tom Daley certainly has.

Photos of Daley knitting what appears to be a pink-purple-blue pouch of sorts were posted all over social media Sunday when the athlete sat in the stands watching the women's springboard diving event in Tokyo. As of Monday morning, it appears Daley is working on another project, using white yarn.

Tom Daley of Great Britain knits during the preliminary round of the men's 3m springboard at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on day ten of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.
Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile via Getty Images
/
Daley knits during the preliminary round of the men's 3-meter springboard Monday at the Games.

Daley said on Instagram that knitting has become his way of "finding calm, mindfulness and [it] relieves stress." He even has a separate knitting account, called "Made with love by Tom Daley," where he posts his creations — including doggie jumpers — that he sells to raise money for charity.

"One thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting and crochet and all things stitching," Daley said in a video this week, showing off a knitted pouch he made to hold his new gold medal.

It's not the first time we've seen some slipknot action at the Olympics.

At the 2018 Games in South Korea, Finland's snowboarding coach was spotted casually knitting before one of the team's athletes competed.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Deepa Shivaram
