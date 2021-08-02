A Unique Mansion Is Being Sold In Dallas For Nearly $1 Million

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A mansion is being sold in Dallas, Texas, for almost a million bucks. It looks normal from the outside, but there's a catch. It has no bedrooms or kitchen. The North Dallas home was originally built to be an electric switching center. What you can use it for now is really anyone's guess. The real estate agent says he's received calls about using it a school or data center. Or he says you can use it as a home base in case of a zombie apocalypse. It's MORNING EDITION.