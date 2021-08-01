© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Golfer Xander Schauffele Wins Gold At Tokyo Olympics

By Tom Goldman
Published August 1, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT
USA's Xander Schauffele watches his drive from the 5th tee in the final round of the men's golf tournament during the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
USA's Xander Schauffele watches his drive from the 5th tee in the final round of the men's golf tournament during the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

TOKYO — U.S. golfer Xander Schauffele won the Olympic men's individual stroke play competition Sunday. Schauffele sank key putts near the end of the final round while Japan's top golfer faded out of medal contention.

The 27-year-old clinched what he called the biggest win of his career with two pressure putts. On the 17th green, he sank a six-footer for birdie to break a tie with Rory Sabbatini, representing Slovakia. On the final green, Schauffele sank a 4-foot par putt to give him a one shot victory over Sabbatini.

Schauffele's German-born father dreamed of being an Olympic decathlete but was injured in a car crash as a young man and never realized the dream. After winning Sunday, Xander said he was happy to deliver the gold medal to his dad.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama was near the lead but couldn't deliver a medal for his golf-crazed nation, after missing several key putts down the stretch. Taiwan's CT Pan won the bronze.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

US / World
Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Tom Goldman
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now