© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Simone Biles Withdraws From Floor, Still Might Compete In Balance Beam

By Merrit Kennedy
Published July 31, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT
Simone Biles embraces teammate Jordan Chiles after she exited the team final at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Simone Biles embraces teammate Jordan Chiles after she exited the team final at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

U.S. superstar gymnast Simone Biles has pulled out of the individual final in the floor exercise, leaving one event in which she might still compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week," USA Gymnastics said. "Either way, we're all behind you, Simone."

Biles suddenly pulled out of the team final earlier this week after a difficult first vault, and later said that she didn't feel that she was there mentally and was dealing with a phenomenon called the twisties. She also pulled out of the individual all-around final and the individual competitions in vault and uneven bars.

Since Biles withdrew, she's been actively supporting and cheering on her teammates.

USA Gymnastics has not said whether another U.S. gymnast will take her place in the floor final. Jade Carey qualified for floor along with Biles, and their teammate Jordan Chiles had the next-highest score for a U.S. athlete.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

US / World
Merrit Kennedy
Merrit Kennedy is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers a broad range of issues, from the latest developments out of the Middle East to science research news.
See stories by Merrit Kennedy
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now