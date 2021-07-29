© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Matters Asks: What Are Your Questions About The Upcoming School Year?

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dinorah Prevost
Published July 29, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT
A family picks up bags of food from a canvas pop up tent in front of a school.
Daylina Miller/WUSF Public Media
Unlike last year, most schools in our region will offer only in-person classes. But new variants of COVID-19 are increasing. So we want to hear your thoughts, questions and more about the 2021-22 school year.

Tampa Bay area schools and colleges are welcoming students back for a new academic year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect communities across the country.

Schools are going back to in-person classes.

Masks are now optional as mandates have been done away with. But COVID cases are once again rising in Florida because of the delta variant of the virus.

Florida Matters will gather all questions for an upcoming taping and have our guests answer them. Please reply before 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2. Thanks for your input!

Florida MattersFlorida MattersCoronaviruscoronavirus and schoolCOVID-19COVID-19 and school
Dinorah Prevost
Dinorah Prevost is the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show.
