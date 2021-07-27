Young Thug: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Young Thug looks right at home in the lush, almost regal, gardens of The Houdini Estate in Los Angeles. The serenity of the chosen location might seem too delicate for the punk-rock raps Thug and his crew reverberate through the grounds, but as hip-hop's impactful oddball, oxymoronic magic has always been his strong suit.

For the last decade, the world of rap has lived, learned and been liberated while under the influence of Young Thug. His contorted cadence, visionary fashion sense and freaky, frantic wordplay have inspired an entire generation of artists to no end. And now, the Atlanta iconoclast is evolving yet again. Not only is he wading through the waters of punk with his forthcoming album, Punk — Thug is using his Tiny Desk debut to usher in his next era, one that's meant to represent "authenticity, consciousness and overall purity." Premiering songs off his long-teased album (due out Oct. 15), the Grammy winner's rhymes slither along smoothly no matter how rough the music, taking fans on a journey of energy and emotion.

"I'm just seeking for God's soul 'cause I know something's missing," a peach-haired Thug admits on his opener, "Die Slow," before divulging specific hardships that shape his music. It's a small sample of the tests in life that inspire lines like, "You gotta go through this s*** with your heart / You can't snooze on it" and prompt him to celebrate even the smallest wins with VVS diamonds and exotic vacations. By the time the sun sets and the crew is joined by famed drummer Travis Barker for a fresh rendition of the chart-topping "Ski," the surge of triumphant excitement is almost too much for him to contain. But then again, why would he want to?

SET LIST

"Die Slow"

"Droppin Jewels"

"Hate The Game"

"Tick Tock"

"Ski"

MUSICIANS

Young Thug: vocals

Tim Stewart: guitar

Jonny Goood: bass

Tosh Peterson: drums

Travis Barker: drums

CREDITS

Video: Hidden Road Studios

Audio: Demetrius Moore and Angad "Bainz" Bains

Creative Director: Meggan Mckenzie

Director: Tom Kirk

Cinematography: John Barrett

Management & A&R: Geoffrey Ogunlesi

Production Manager: Paul Lovell Butt

Camera Operator: Erick Turcios

Tour Director: JP Firmin

Band Fixer: Adam Blackstone

Gaffer: Marc Patterson

1st AC: Melissa Martine

Key Grip: Christian Guerrero

Production Assistant: Duane Avery

Assistant Mix Engineer: Aresh Banaji

Assistant Engineering: Bernard Chavez

TINY DESK TEAM

Producers: Sidney Madden, Bobby Carter

Video Producer: Maia Stern

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Kara Frame, Gabrielle Pierre

Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

