While Finishing Up An Album, Kanye West Has A Unique Living Arrangement

Published July 27, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon.

Did you ever fall asleep in the library while writing a paper? Well, it kind of seems like Kanye West is doing something like that. The AP reports that the rapper is living inside a stadium in Atlanta while completing his 10th studio album. "Donda" was supposed to be released last Friday. Now it's due August 6. Kanye had a listening party for the album at the stadium. And now he's living there - a real-life Phantom of the Opera.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
