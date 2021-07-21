© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The National Zoo Needs Help Naming 3 Baby Black-Footed Ferrets

Published July 21, 2021 at 6:02 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The National Zoo needs help naming three baby black-footed ferrets. The public can vote on a list of names through July 25. Some options include Aster, Alvis and Cottonwood. The kits, which is the name for baby ferrets, are living in a conservation unit in Virginia. Two are males. One is female. You might be wondering if the National Zoo has a ferret cam where you can see the kits. Of course, they do. And they are adorable. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now