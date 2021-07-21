© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Facebook Flags Gardening Group For Violating Its Standards

Published July 21, 2021 at 5:46 AM EDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Gardening groups on Facebook are pretty wholesome, a space to talk about all things plants. But WNY Gardeners, which has over 7,000 members, was flagged for violating standards. Someone asked the group about their most loved and indispensable weeding tool. One replied push-pull hoe, but AI didn't pick up on that meaning. Another offending comment - kill them all; drown them in soapy water. Tough to be a bug. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now