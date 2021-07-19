© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
How Do You Define The Word Snack?

Published July 19, 2021 at 5:46 AM EDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. How do you define the word snack? Well, if you thought a small portion of food or drink, you are correct. But if you thought slang for a sexy and physically attractive person, well, ding, ding. That's because dictionary.com added over 300 new words and definitions. The website is based on the Random House Webster's Unabridged Dictionary. And some of the new words are drawn from meme culture. So add in oof and yeet. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
