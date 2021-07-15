Mac & Cheese Is The Ice Cream You Never Thought You'd Need And Now It's Hard To Get

Mac and cheese. It's cheesy, it's creamy, it's warm and buttery. Oh, one more thing — now it's an ice cream flavor. And many people are asking: Why?

"We are living in the last days," comedian Josh Pray said on YouTube. "Is this a terrible idea? Absolutely. Should this have been made? Gosh no. This come from the mind of a first-grader."

The limited-edition flavor, created in celebration of National Mac and Cheese Day by Kraft Macaroni & Cheese and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, hit stores Wednesday.

It's received its fair share of public outcry on social media, but the cold and cheesy treat is still sold out nearly everywhere.

The companies "wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with," said Emily Violett, senior associate brand manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, in a news release.

The ice cream is gluten-free and carries with it Kraft Mac & Cheese's iconic yellow-orange color. Van Leeuwen sells it for $12 a pint alongside its other flavors, which include Earl Grey Tea ice cream and a variety of other vegan options. At least it did — before its site crashed because of the number of people trying to buy it.

"It is definitely cheesy," said Eater writer Amy McCarthy on NPR's Morning Edition. "It's a little funky, a little salty, a little sweet. But altogether I'd just say it just kind of comes together. It's very creamy and buttery and it's a lot better than you think it's gonna be."

i was gonna make a witty caption for this but i don't even have anything man. i'm thoroughly repulsed https://t.co/OGe6iSJlcl — Cat (@CatalystNB) July 15, 2021

But despite numerous good reviews, much of the internet is not as keen to try the unique flavor.

One thing is for sure, though, it's the perfect excuse to feel like a kid again this summer.

