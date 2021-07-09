Giant Digital Cat Captivates Japan Via Billboard

© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Published July 9, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King.

Subway stations often have a lot of rats. But in Tokyo's Shinjuku subway station there's a huge digital cat. It lives on a massive, curved billboard. But it isn't advertising anything. It just does cat stuff, like nap and lick its paws. The company running the billboard says they hope the cat will brighten up the city - because in dark times, what lifts spirits like a semitruck-sized cat?

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
