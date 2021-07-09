© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ELSA: The Latest Coverage, Emergency Information And Preparation Tips

Dubai Unveils World's Deepest Pool

Published July 9, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Dubai is home to the Burj Khalifa, the world's largest skyscraper. The city also has the largest mall, and now it's also got the world's deepest dive pool. It carries as much water as six Olympic-sized swimming pools. Beneath the surface, divers can explore in abandoned city with apartments and an arcade. It's so deep, in fact, that the complex advises not to head to the top of the Burj Khalifa after diving in the pool. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now