© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ELSA: The Latest Coverage, Emergency Information And Preparation Tips

Belgian Child Prodigy Graduates With Bachelor's Degree In Physics

Published July 6, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. What were you doing at age 11? Chances are it wasn't graduating with a bachelor's degree in physics like Belgian child prodigy Laurent Simons. The preteen took just a year to complete his degree and graduated summa cum laude. So what's next for the child prodigy? Simons is doing research he hopes will someday enable him to replace his body parts with mechanical ones. His goal? Immortality. He says, I've mapped the path to get there. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now