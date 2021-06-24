© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Massachusetts Bar Takes In $1,800 In Fake Money

Published June 24, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A bar in Worcester, Mass., tried an innovation. Ralph's Tavern briefly accepted Monopoly money in payment for the cover charge and food. The tavern is campaigning for a spot in a planned version of the Monopoly game that is Worcester-themed. We don't know if that'll work, but we do know the bar took in 1,800 fake dollars, enough to buy Boardwalk, Park Place and all four railroads with money left over for the utilities. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

