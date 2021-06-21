© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Girl Scout Cookie Sales Take A Hit During Coronavirus Pandemic

Published June 21, 2021 at 5:09 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

There are a lot of great things about being a Girl Scout.

REBECCA LATHAM: If you ask a group of Girl Scouts, what is your favorite thing about Girl Scouting? - 8 out of 10 of them will tell you they love selling cookies.

NOEL KING, HOST:

That's Rebecca Latham, the CEO of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails. She says that selling cookies is about more than just raising money.

LATHAM: They are running their own business, and that is really affirming to them.

KING: During the pandemic, cookie sales took a hit. Across the country, there are 15 million boxes unsold.

LATHAM: Over the past year, girls are really suffering from a crisis of loneliness. Not being able to conduct their cookie programs the way that they have done in the past was very difficult for them.

MARTIN: So to sell during the pandemic, her scouts had to get creative.

LATHAM: So here in New Mexico, we partnered with the New Mexico United Soccer Team and Dion's, which is a beloved pizza chain. So the girls did pop-up sales and were able to get through 10,000 packages of cookies in one day.

MARTIN: They went from 22,000 unsold boxes down to 2,800. Latham is hopeful they'll be able to donate the rest.

LATHAM: We are continuing to take donations through our Hometown Heroes program, and we'll continue to do that until we have none left. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

