Your Life Advice For NPR's 50th Birthday

As you may have heard, NPR is celebrating its 50th birthday this year, and in honor of that milestone, we've asked listeners to share life advice and lessons they've learned over 50 years.

TONI JONES: My name is Toni Jones (ph).

BILL TAMPLIN: Bill Tamplin (ph).

ELIZABETH GRAMMEL: Elizabeth Grammel.

ELLEN KNIGHT: I'm Ellen Knight (ph). My advice is laugh more, don't sweat the small stuff you.

TAMPLIN: Well, golly. It's surprised me that we all behave childish. We're all just a bunch of kids that have gotten older.

GRAMMEL: We shouldn't define ourselves by our stuff.

JONES: My advice is to not jump to conclusions or stress about everything. To remind myself of that, I have stickers around the house that say, stay calm and listen.

And if you're at least 50 with some insight to share, we'd love to hear from you, too.