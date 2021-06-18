Ukrainian Couple Handcuffs Themselves Together To Improve Relationship

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Viktoria and Alexandr's (ph) relationship was on the fritz. So the Ukrainian couple tried something different to restore their bond. They handcuffed themselves together, accompanying each other everywhere - everywhere. The Daily Mirror reports the couple wanted to stay handcuffed until they married. Instead, they lasted 123 days. And as soon as the handcuffs were cut off, Victoria yelled hurray, and the two immediately broke up.