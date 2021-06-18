© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
'House From Hell' Gets Multiple Cash Offers, Despite Dilapidated State

Published June 18, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a real estate listing for the house from hell, which is how the agent described a house in Colorado Springs. A former tenant vandalized it, spray painting the walls and leaving something in the fridge with a terrible smell. Some graffiti says, you won't be able to rent this again. But the market is so hot, the realtor went for a sale. She's asking $590,000 and has received multiple all-cash offers. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

