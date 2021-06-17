© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
English Family Was Devastated To Learn That Their Cat Was Hit By A Car

Published June 17, 2021 at 5:42 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A family in Warrington, England, were devastated to learn news of their missing cat. Frankie, they learned, was hit by a car on the highway. They honored the 16-year-old cat by cremating him and keeping his ashes. But days later, Frankie walked home, hungry and thin but very much alive. Celebration - but who's in the funeral urn? Either it's a different cat or Frankie has eight other lives. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

