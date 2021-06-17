© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Are You Getting Unsolicited Offers To Buy Your House?

By Chris Arnold
Published June 17, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT
Are you getting a lot of postcards and calls with unsolicited offers to buy your house? We want to hear from you.
Are you getting calls or postcards from people who say they want to buy your house? If so, NPR is doing stories about this and we'd like to hear from you.

Don't worry, NPR does not want to buy your house! But we would like to hear about how many offers you are getting and where they're coming from. Have you talked to these people? Are they nice? Or pushy? Are you considering selling your house this way or is it just a minor nuisance?

As home prices soar to new records around the country, some of these buyers could be making it easier for people looking to sell to do it quickly at a decent price. Others may be pushing people to sell at a much lower price than the house is worth and engaging in deceptive practices.

Whatever the case, your story will help us understand what's happening out there and inform our reporting.

Please fill out the form below and an NPR reporter may contact you for a story.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

