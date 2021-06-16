Listen To NPR's Live Coverage And Analysis Of President Biden's Press Conference
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for the first time today since Biden was elected. Click here to listen to NPR's live coverage and analysis of President Biden's press conference after the meeting. Then download the NPR One app, where you can stay up to date on the top headlines and stories from NPR and your local public radio station.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.