© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

There Is A Cat Burglar On The Loose In Beaverton, Ore.

Published June 15, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. There's a cat burglar on the loose in Beaverton, Ore. Her name is Esme, and she is a literal cat who steals items from her neighbors. Esme's owner, Kate, knew she had to make it right, so she displayed all her cat's loot on a clothesline with a sign that says, my cat is a thief. In just a month, Kate says she's already returned 10 pairs of gloves, a few masks and even a belt. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now