Six Flags Tests New Roller Coaster In New Jersey

Published June 15, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Six Flags has opened a new roller coaster in New Jersey, the Jersey Devil. Like New Jersey's hockey team, the Devils, it's named after a mythical creature that is said to wander the New Jersey Pine Barrens. Who knew? This is the world's tallest single-rail coaster. So you're on one rail going up 13 stories upside down and back toward the ground. Altogether now, Sarah McCammon.

(SCREAMING)

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION.

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

(Laughter). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

US / WorldMorning Edition
