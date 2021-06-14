© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scottish Man Misses Air Travel, But Mostly He Misses In-Flight Meals

Published June 14, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. For some, it's about the journey, not the destination. Nik Sennhauser of Glasgow loves being on planes. One of his favorite parts of air travel - the in-flight meals. But the pandemic deprived him of his beloved cuisine, so he decided to recreate some of his favorite meals in his home kitchen, like lobster thermidor, fried chicken and waffles and chocolate mousse. All I get on flights are crackers and those really dry cookies. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now