© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chicago Man Jumps Into Lake Michigan 365 Days In A Row

Published June 14, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Last June, Dan O'Conor of Chicago was anxious about the pandemic, so he did what a lot of stressed people might like to do. He jumped into a lake. The next day, he did it again - and again the next day. This past weekend, he jumped into Lake Michigan for the 365th day in a row, a year's worth of plunges, including in the winter. When the lake froze, he simply cracked a hole in the surface big enough to fit in and continued jumping. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now