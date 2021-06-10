© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
The U.S. Capitol Police Are Adding An Emotional Support Dog To The Force

By Jaclyn Diaz
Published June 10, 2021 at 5:11 AM EDT
Lila, a 2-year-old black Labrador retriever, is joining the U.S. Capitol Police force as an emotional support animal.
The U.S. Capitol Police have added a four-legged officer to their ranks.

Two-year-old Lila, a black Labrador retriever, will serve as the department's full-time emotional support animal.

"We are thrilled to welcome the newest member of our Department!" the announcement said.

Lila joins the force several months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The chaos of that day left more than 100 officers injured.

Officers have reported stress, anxiety and other emotional issues following the insurrection. They've also complained of not having enough support from the department — as well as lawmakers they protect.

USCP Officer Brian Sicknick died the day after the Jan. 6 riot from natural causes after suffering strokes. Two other officers, one from the Capitol Police and another from the D.C. police, died by suicide days after.

Lila's first day on the job will be July 5.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

