Solar Eclipse Will Be Mostly Visible In Greenland, Canada And Northern Russia

Published June 10, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A solar eclipse is happening today. From certain spots in the world, the moon will briefly appear to obstruct our view of the sun. NASA says it's going to look like a ring of fire, so that's intense. But in the U.S., we will not see it. The eclipse will be most visible in Greenland, Canada and northern Russia. NASA says Americans will see a partial eclipse in November. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

