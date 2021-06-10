© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

See The Stunning Photos Of This Morning's 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse

By Joe Hernandez
Published June 10, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT
The sun is partially eclipsed as it rises over lower Manhattan in New York on Thursday.
The sun is partially eclipsed as it rises over lower Manhattan in New York on Thursday.

An annular solar eclipse occurred Thursday morning. Some viewers across the globe saw the moon pass directly in front of the sun, creating a "ring of fire" effect in the morning sky.

Observers living in other areas would have only seen a partial solar eclipse, which makes the sun look like a glowing orange crescent.

If you didn't wake up early enough to see Thursday's solar eclipse yourself, photographers from the U.S. to Asia to Europe snapped images of the striking astronomical event.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The partially eclipsed sun beside Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square in London.
Frank Augstein / AP
/
The partially eclipsed sun beside Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square in London.
Students watch a partial lunar eclipse, in Roeselare, Belgium on Thursday.
Kurt Desplenter / Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images
/
Students watch a partial lunar eclipse, in Roeselare, Belgium on Thursday.
The sun is partially eclipsed as it sets over the horizon in Beijing.
Ng Han Guan / AP
/
The sun is partially eclipsed as it sets over the horizon in Beijing.

Tags

US / World
Joe Hernandez
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now