© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

It Is Confirmed: Australian Farmers Find Titanosaur Bones

Published June 10, 2021 at 5:59 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF JOHN WILLIAMS' "MAIN THEME FROM 'JURASSIC PARK'")

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. A Titanosaur just sounds big, right? Well, back in 2006, two Australian farmers found gigantic dinosaur bones on their property. Now it's confirmed - those bones belong to the biggest dinosaur ever found down under. The long-necked plant eater was as long as a basketball court and 2 stories tall. I bet those scientists in "Jurassic Park" would have loved to get their hands on that guy's DNA. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now