© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

When Redoing A Bathroom, It Makes Cents To Exlore Alternatives

Published June 9, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Anyone who's redone a bathroom knows tile can be expensive, so sometimes it makes cents to find an alternative. Get it? That's what Jordan Darian did. She posted a TikTok of her gluing $77 worth of pennies to her bare bathroom floor. It took her 16 hours to stick the thousands of coins onto the ground by hand. Honestly, it looks like a million bucks. She wrote in a later caption, we all know I can't change what's done. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now