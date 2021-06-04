© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Musician David Rothenberg Makes Music With Cicadas

Published June 4, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Here in Washington, D.C., cicadas are this summer's unofficial soundtrack.

(SOUNDBITE OF CICADAS CHIRPING)

KING: In New Jersey, where the bugs have also emerged by the billions after 17 years, David Rothenberg is playing right along.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

KING: Rothenberg is fascinated by cicada cycles. He told the CBC if you become a cicada groupie, then you know it's like following the Grateful Dead around. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now