Celebrity Attorney F. Lee Bailey Dead At 87

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 4, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT
F. Lee Bailey smiling
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Famed defense attorney F. Lee Bailey poses in his office in Yarmouth, Maine, on May 22, 2014. Bailey, the celebrity attorney who defended O.J. Simpson, Patricia Hearst and the alleged Boston Strangler, but whose legal career halted when he was disbarred in two states, has died, a former colleague confirmed Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was 87.

Perhaps his highest-profile client was O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted in the 1994 death of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey has died. He was 87.

The death was confirmed Thursday by Kenneth Fishman, Bailey's longtime legal partner.

In a career that spanned decades, Bailey defended O.J. Simpson, Patricia Hearst and the alleged Boston Strangler.

Bailey had been called arrogant, egocentric and contemptuous of authority. But he also was acknowledged as bold, brilliant, meticulous and tireless in the defense of his clients.

Simpson once called Bailey the most valuable member of the legal team that got him acquitted of killing his wife and her friend in 1995.

Bailey was disbarred in Florida and Massachusetts in the early 2000s for mishandling $6 million worth of stock for a client. But won the right to practice law in Maine in 2013.

Read more on NPR

