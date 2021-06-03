© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Airline Employees Failed To Notice Passenger Was On The Wrong Flight

Published June 3, 2021 at 5:13 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Gemma Cargin was flying from Manchester, England, to Belfast, Northern Ireland - or so she thought. Midflight, she woke up from a nap and learned her plane was going to Gibraltar instead. Weirdly, she had had no trouble getting on the plane. It landed in Gibraltar. She took a selfie, got back on another plane, flew back to Manchester, then on to Belfast. The BBC did the math and, all told, she took a detour of 2,396 miles. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
