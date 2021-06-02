© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officials Say They Didn't Intend To Codify Asparagus In Belgian Law

Published June 2, 2021 at 5:45 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Asparagus is popular in Belgium, but Belgian officials did not intend to codify asparagus in Belgian law. A Belgian legal database accidentally published a six-step recipe for making asparagus. The BBC reports that lawyers were astonished to find it amid medical pricing laws. The mysterious wording has since been removed, but if you ever wonder if you should follow the recipe exactly, remember it's the law. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now