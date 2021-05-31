© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

An Illinois Man Waits 80 Years To Graduate From College

Published May 31, 2021 at 3:50 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Bill Gossett left college to serve in World War II. After the war, he ran a family business and didn't make it back to college until his 90s. In 2020, he completed an associate of arts degree - had to wait a year for graduation because of the pandemic, but what's an extra year when you've waited almost 80? At age 97, he attended the ceremony at Lincoln College in Illinois, where the college president threw in an honorary doctorate as well. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

US / WorldMorning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now