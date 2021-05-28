© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

An NYC Hotel Will Give Discounts To Anyone Named James

Published May 28, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This is really important news for my younger brother because his name is James. Anybody named James could benefit if they're heading to New York, where the James Hotel is holding a promotion offering discounts for anyone named James - first or last name. This could be costly for the hotel since James is such a common name. Think of how much cheaper that kind of promotion would be if it was for the Waldorf Astoria. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

US / WorldMorning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now