Rowdy Group In Tennessee Takes Over Swimming Pool

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Memorial Day weekend starts tomorrow - yay. That means pools are going to be open for the season. One rowdy group in Tennessee got their swim on early.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Y'all are missing the bears.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Bears?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Yeah, there's seven of them over there.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Bears - they're in the pool.

MARTIN: A group of seven black bears crashed a pool party in Gatlinburg. The bears climbed the fences, ran around the tennis courts, played in the water. Worst of all, they didn't even bother to bring any snacks. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.