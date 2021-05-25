© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
British Police Apprehend Drug Suspect Using Cheese Photo

Published May 25, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. The cartoon hero WordGirl sometimes confronts a bad guy obsessed with cheese, and the same is true of British police. A man named Carl Stewart posted a photo on a messaging app. In it, he's holding Stilton cheese. Police monitored that site, and a fingerprint specialist used the photo of the hand to match Mr. Stewart with a crime. He's now pleaded guilty to drug charges. The cheese always gets them in the end. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

