Fully Vaccinated? Tell Us What You're Looking Forward To Most

By Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Published May 22, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT
How do you plan to return to a "new normal?" We're listening.
How do you plan to return to a "new normal?" We're listening.

As summer inches closer, more people are getting vaccinated and cities are starting to lift COVID-19 restrictions.

After such a tumultuous year, what are some activities you're looking forward to resuming or taking up for the first time? Whether you're going back to see your favorite hairstylist for a fresh cut, or gathering with close friends for your first indoor meal, NPR's Weekend Edition wants to hear from you — and maybe even join you (virtually!).

Please fill out the form below and a producer may get in touch to hear more about your plans. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to email Isabella Gomez Sarmiento at igomez@npr.org.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento is a production assistant with Weekend Edition.
