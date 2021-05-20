© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
After Relationship Ends, TikToker Travels 6,000 Miles For Closure

Published May 20, 2021 at 5:51 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Breakups are never easy. Some people burn pictures, others chuck their exes stuff out the window. TikToker Kassie Yeung went a few thousand miles farther. She traveled from LA to Seoul to remove a lock from the N Seoul Tower. This is a popular tourist attraction where lovers leave padlocks. Kassie went with a pair of wire cutters and removed the lock she and her ex had placed there. That's a 6,000-mile trip for closure. Here's hoping she met someone interesting on the plane back. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

