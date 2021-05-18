© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Why A Special Burger At A Minneapolis Restaurant Is A Big Hit

Published May 18, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

A burger served at a Minneapolis restaurant has become a huge hit. Why, you ask? Well, owner Cindy Berset believes it induces labor. Since creating the hamburger, 31 women have tried it and then gone into labor by the next day. Berset has given the burger with the special powers a special name - the labor inducer. The beef burger is topped with caramelized onions, bacon, Cajun remoulade sauce, some spicy mustard. A gut-bomb like that's bound to induce something. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

