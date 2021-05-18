© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Federal Officials Make Available — For Free — 4 Obsolete Lighthouses

Published May 18, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Americans are preparing to return to the office. Some are asking if they really want to. If you'd like a more scenic location, the Coast Guard has surplus lighthouses. It's inviting new tenants for lighthouses in Rhode Island, Ohio and Minnesota - yes, Minnesota; it's on the Great Lakes. If you run an agency or nonprofit, you, too, could work at the shore.

(SOUNDBITE OF SEAGULLS COOING)

INSKEEP: So long as you don't mind the gulls stealing your lunch. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

