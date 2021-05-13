© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Thief Steals Backpack With $20,000 Prosthetic Arm Inside

Published May 13, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Parker Hanson was born without a left hand. But that hasn't kept him from his favorite game. He plays college baseball in South Dakota as a pitcher. Earlier this month, Hanson's truck was broken into. And the thief took a backpack. Problem though - Hanson's $20,000 prosthetic arm was in the backpack. Friends launched fundraisers to replace the prosthetic. A hospital in neighboring Minnesota is donating a new arm to the player. So all that money now goes to charity. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

