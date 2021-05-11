STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You've heard the story about people who get a free beer with their vaccine. Well, people in Romania got one better. Romanians can get their shot at Castle Bran in Transylvania, also known as Dracula's Castle. This 14th-century fortress was supposedly the source of inspiration for the novel "Dracula." People can get their Pfizer jab, plus free admission to view the castle's collection of medieval torture devices. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.