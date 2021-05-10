© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Taylor Swift Makes Cameo On High School Students' Year-End Exam

Published May 10, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. History, policy, American institutions - all topics you might expect on the AP U.S. Government and Politics exam. One you might not anticipate - a free response question about Taylor Swift. CNN reports that the surprise prompt put a smile on some students' faces. And hey, even if they didn't score well, they could always just, you know, shake it off.

TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake - shake it off, shake it off.

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

