© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

COMIC: Teaching Kids To Make Art Out Of What You Have In The Pandemic

Published May 4, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT

It's been a year since teachers were handed an unprecedented request: educate students in entirely new ways, amid the backdrop of a global pandemic. In this comic series, we'll illustrate one teacher's story each week from now until the end of the school year.

Episode 7

Olivia Martinez, a first-grade teacher at the Charles White Visual Arts LACMA Magnet School in Los Angeles, reflects on making the most of what you have.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Panel 1
/
/
Panel 2
/
/
Panel 3
/
/
Panel 4
/
/
Panel 6
/
/
Panel 7
/
/
Panel 8
/
/
Panel 9
/
/
Panel 10
/
/

Tags

US / World
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now